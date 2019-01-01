One Person Killed, One Injured in Rollover Crash on Highway 50 in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO -- A rollover crash on westbound Highway 50 in Sacramento killed one person and injured another Tuesday.
The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District reports at least two people called in about the crash east of Watt Avenue just before 5 p.m.
When crews arrived they had to free at least one person who had become trapped inside the vehicle, according to Metro Fire.
Metro Fire reports one person in the vehicle died as a result of the crash. Another passenger was hospitalized.
New Year's Day commuter traffic was bumper to bumper along the westbound side of the highway after Caltrans says the crash blocked two lanes.
The events leading up to the crash have not been reported but the CHP is investigating.
