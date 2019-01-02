Bob Einstein, of ‘Curb’ and ‘Super Dave’ Fame, Dies at 76

LOS ANGELES — Bob Einstein, the Emmy-winning actor who recurred as Marty Funkhouser on “Curb Your Enthusiasm” has died, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He was 76.

Einstein also played inept surrogate Larry Middleman on “Arrested Development” and overconfident stuntman “Super Dave” Osborne.

His brother, comedian and actor Albert Brooks described Einstein Wednesday morning as a “brilliantly funny man.”

R.I.P. My dear brother Bob Einstein. A great brother, father and husband. A brilliantly funny man. You will be missed forever. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) January 2, 2019

Einstein won an Emmy in 1969 for his work on “The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour” and again in 1976 for his work on “Van Dyke and Company.”