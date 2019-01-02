Driver Killed in Head-On Collision with El Dorado County Transit Bus

POLLOCK PINES — A pickup truck driver died Wednesday after colliding head-on with a bus in Pollock Pines.

The CHP reports a red pickup truck was heading east on Pony Express Trail near Gilmore Road around 3 p.m.

The person behind the wheel was driving recklessly before the truck crossed into the westbound lane, according to the CHP. It struck an El Dorado County Transit bus head-on.

According to the CHP, the pickup truck driver died.

The bus driver sustained minor injuries in the crash. CHP Placerville reports the bus was not carrying any passengers at the time of the collision.

Witnesses to the crash can call CHP Placerville at 530-622-1110 to report more information.

This is the area’s second fatal collision this year.