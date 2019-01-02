E-Scooters Coming Soon to Sacramento, Along with Tickets for Misuse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- There has been a revolution, of sorts, of electronic scooters in cities like San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose within the past year.

It’s a trend Sacramento is planning to be a part of very soon, but with a better set of guidelines for all.

“We're looking at phasing it over a year period, so that way we don't all of a sudden have thousands of scooters on our streets that are relatively new to our city,” city transportation specialist Jennifer Donlon Wyant said.

Another part of the plan is revising the current rules, or creating solutions, so that scooters, cyclists and walkers can all live in harmony.

“All these questions about pedestrians and sidewalks and scooters really comes down to infrastructure," Kirin Kumar, of Walk Sacramento, told FOX40. "It's making sure that all modes have adequate, safe infrastructure on our streets to be used in a functional way."

Sacramento has recently re-done 25 downtown blocks with painted streets and safer bike lanes. There is funding for 22 more blocks to be done in the next 12 to 24 months.

But it's not just using the designated bike lanes for scooters that is a potential problem.

“Other cities have not figured out how to adequately park e-scooters,” Sacramento Area Bicycle Advocates spokesman Jim Brown said.

Users frequently are leaving them in the way of pedestrian traffic and the city says its revised plan will include $15 citations for any infractions with a scooter or a bike.

“So, we're actually preparing for some tickets,” Sacramento Vice Mayor Steve Hansen said. “If you mis-park your scooter or your bike-share bike you can get a ticket just like a car.”

The city says it expects the e-scooters to be here by early spring, and the City Council will probably vote on the revisions in February.