Experience the first bridal show of 2019!

Newly Engaged? Then join us for an Enchanting Day of prizes, wedding planning fun and more!

2 fashion shows featuring David’s Bridal!

4 Tropical Honeymoon Getaways Giveaway!

DIY classes, how to make their own boutonniere for their upcoming wedding. Brides get to take one home with them too!

Paparazzi Jewelry will have hundreds of amazing pieces of beautiful jewelry on hand for you to purchase for only $5.00 each!

1 - 13 pc cutlery set Valued at over $1,200! and 3- 2 pc Santoku Sets!

These are just a few exciting events for the Enchanting Bridal Show. Like our Facebook page and event to keep up with what vendors and giveaways are taking place!

Free parking • Wedding day professionals • Wedding day planning • Ask the questions, get the answers, all in one fun-filled event!

More info:

Enchanting Bridal Show

Sunday 11am - 4pm

Doubletree by Hilton, Sacramento

Tickets at EnchantingBridalShow.com

Facebook: EnchantingBridalShow