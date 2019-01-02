Experience the first bridal show of 2019!
Newly Engaged? Then join us for an Enchanting Day of prizes, wedding planning fun and more!
- 2 fashion shows featuring David’s Bridal!
- 4 Tropical Honeymoon Getaways Giveaway!
- DIY classes, how to make their own boutonniere for their upcoming wedding. Brides get to take one home with them too!
- Paparazzi Jewelry will have hundreds of amazing pieces of beautiful jewelry on hand for you to purchase for only $5.00 each!
- 1 - 13 pc cutlery set Valued at over $1,200! and 3- 2 pc Santoku Sets!
These are just a few exciting events for the Enchanting Bridal Show. Like our Facebook page and event to keep up with what vendors and giveaways are taking place!
Free parking • Wedding day professionals • Wedding day planning • Ask the questions, get the answers, all in one fun-filled event!
More info:
Enchanting Bridal Show
Sunday 11am - 4pm
Doubletree by Hilton, Sacramento
Tickets at EnchantingBridalShow.com
Facebook: EnchantingBridalShow