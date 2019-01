Sacramento Steps Forward is looking for volunteers to help with their 2019 Homeless Point-In-Time Count.

Every two years, the organization conducts this canvass to assess how many homeless people are living in the region.

This year, the count will be conducted on January 30 and 31, in the evening.

The organization says the count is critical in making plans to address the needs of the homeless population.

If you’re interested in volunteering, CLICK HERE.