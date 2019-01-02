Oakland Police: Boy Dragged Four Blocks Under Vehicle in Hit-and-Run

OAKLAND — Oakland police are searching for a driver and passenger who ran from a vehicle after hitting a boy Wednesday.

Just before 12:30 p.m., officers responded to the hit-and-run scene on 35th Avenue near East 12th Street, according to the Oakland Police Department.

A 14-year-old was riding his bicycle when he was hit by a vehicle.

The police department reports the boy became trapped under the vehicle, which dragged him at least four blocks before it stopped.

Oakland Police Traffic Investigators are investigating a hit/ run that occurred in the 1100 block of 35th Ave. 14 year-old boy was struck by the suspect vehicle and dragged 4 blocks, currently in critical conditiin. We are asking the driver and passenger to turn themselves in. pic.twitter.com/KdIhLX9Qyk — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) January 3, 2019

The boy was left in the street with serious injuries as the vehicle drove away. He was later hospitalized in critical condition.

Police say the driver and passenger abandoned the vehicle, which was later found by officers.

The police department and Crime Stoppers have offered a $5,000 reward for any information that could lead to an arrest in the case.

Call 510-777-8570 if you have any information for police.