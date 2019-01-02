One Suspect Hospitalized, Another on the Loose after a Deputy-Involved Shooting in Tracy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRACY -- Authorities in Tracy are investigating a deputy-involved shooting that left one suspect in the hospital.

Around midnight Wednesday, San Joaquin County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a burglary at a business near 11th Street and Chrisman Road.

When the deputies arrived on scene there was some kind of an altercation between two suspects and a deputy.

Gunfire ensued and the involved deputy struck one of the suspects.

That person has been taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The second suspect involved is still outstanding at this time but the Sheriff's Department has not released a description yet.

At this point, it is unclear if the suspects fired back at the deputy but the deputy involved in the shooting was not injured.

The shooting and what led up to it is still under investigation.

Stay with FOX40 for updates on this story.