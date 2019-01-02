Sacramento Man Arrested, Suspected of Killing His Girlfriend

SACRAMENTO — After calling the fire department to get help for his injured girlfriend, a Sacramento man was arrested Wednesday when investigators accused him of killing her.

On Nov. 21, Sacramento Metropolitan Fire crews were called to an apartment complex on Marconi Avenue near Watsam Lane. The caller claimed his girlfriend was injured and needed help, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

When Metro Fire personnel arrived at the apartment complex they found the woman had died.

Based on fire personnel’s findings, homicide detectives were called to the scene to launch a suspicious death investigation, according to the sheriff’s department.

On Wednesday, detectives arrested the woman’s boyfriend, 35-year-old Clint Parker, on suspicion of murdering her. He is being held at the Sacramento County Main Jail and is ineligible for bail.