See Broadway’s ‘WAITRESS’

Inspired by Adrienne Shelley’s beloved film, and featuring music by Sara Bareilles, the Tony-nominated Broadway musical Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie maker, who dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town’s new doctor may offer her a chance at a fresh start, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness. But Jenna must summon the strength and courage to rebuild her own life.
More info:
WAITRESS
Now - Jan. 5
Community Center Theater
1301 L Street
