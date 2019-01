See Broadway’s ‘WAITRESS’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Inspired by Adrienne Shelley’s beloved film, and featuring music by Sara Bareilles, the Tony-nominated Broadway musical Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie maker, who dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town’s new doctor may offer her a chance at a fresh start, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness. But Jenna must summon the strength and courage to rebuild her own life.WAITRESSNow - Jan. 5Community Center Theater1301 L StreetFacebook: @BroadwaySacramento Twitter: @SacMusicals