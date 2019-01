Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Martina is the kitchen with Fookie creator and owner Greg Dobson getting a taste of his chocolaty desserts. The Dobson family describes the dessert as a "delicious cookie base covered with a layer of mouth-watering Fudge-A-Licious™ fudge."

Fookie will be participating in the Sacramento Chocolate Salon

Sacramento CHOCOLATE SALON

January 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Citizen Hotel in downtown Sacramento.