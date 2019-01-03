3 Arrested in Drive-By Shooting Death of South Sacramento Toddler

SACRAMENTO — Three people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 3-year-old Azalya Anderson.

Azalya was shot in the evening of Sept. 11 along Della Circle, near Power Inn Road. She died just a few days later.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department announced Thursday that three people were arrested in connection with the shooting on Dec. 13.

Christopher Richie-Bibbs, 25, and Reginald Nash, 18, are accused of shooting into the home. Investigators also arrested 24-year-old Marquess Wilson, who is suspected of being an accessory after the fact.

Richie-Bibbs and Nash are both being held on $1 million bail. Wilson has since been released on bail.