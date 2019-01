Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Zuda Yoga is a Power Vinyasa Yoga studio that has been in Midtown for almost 12 years! They believe yoga is fun, sweaty and for every body. Every January, they host a 30 Day Yoga Challenge to motivate the community and get students to start healthy habits on January 1!

More info:

30 Day Challenge

Now - Jan 31

Classes are all day

Zuda Yoga

1515 19th Street

(916) 441-1267

ZudaYoga.com