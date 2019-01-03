Attempted ATM Theft in Roseville Leads to Crash, Arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEVILLE -- An attempted ATM theft at a bank in Roseville lead to a pursuit, crash and arrest in Roseville early Thursday morning.

The suspect attempted to rip the ATM out of the wall outside of First Citizens Bank on Douglas Boulevard.

Tire marks, harness and broken ATM pieces were left behind at the scene.

At this time, it is unclear is the suspect was able to get away with anything but an alarm was set off during the incident.

Authorities responded to the area and ended up chasing the suspect. The suspect crashed a short distance away before exiting the truck and attempting to escape on foot.

The suspect was caught and arrested a short time later.

At this time the suspect's name has not been released.

Stay with FOX40 for updates on this story.