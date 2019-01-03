Ceres Police Search for Bloodied Driver after 5 Injured in Hit-and-Run Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CERES -- Ceres officers are searching for a driver suspected of hitting another vehicle head-on, injuring five other people.

According to the Ceres Police Department, the crash occurred in the area of Mitchell and Service roads Thursday night.

Following the head-on crash, the driver responsible ran from his car and was last seen heading east on Service Road.

He had an apparent gash in his forehead and was covered in blood down to his torso. Witnesses say he was staggering from his injuries.

Two boys who were in the other car were flown to UC Davis Medical Center. The identities and conditions of the three other people injured in the crash have not been reported.

Hit and run driver sends two kids to the hospital by air ambulance. #Ceres PD searching for the man who fled on foot. Crash happened near Service/Mitchell Roads. pic.twitter.com/JFXg6V733s — Carlos Rodriguez (@HiDefShooter) January 4, 2019

The police department reports the Hispanic man they are searching for is 6 feet 1 inch tall and 180 pounds. He was wearing a white T-shirt, white shoes, jeans and a jacket.

