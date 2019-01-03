Local Artist Uses Thousands of Lego Pieces to Create Detailed Sculptures

RANCHO CORDOVA — A local artist is using a popular childhood toy to create amazing sculptures and now his work is on is display at the Mill Station Arts and Culture Center in Rancho Cordova.

David Tracy is proof you’re never too old to play with toys. His toy of choice? Legos.

“You have to enjoy the process because sometimes I’ll be stuck in my apartment building for 15 hours straight,” Tracy said.

For the last ten years, Tracy has been creating mind blowing designs — all handcrafted.

“The human sculpture [took] the longest,” Tracy said. That took about four months to build.”

The East Sacramento native has sold his art all over the country but, he said bringing his work home means a bit more.

“It’s a way for me to bring back everything I’ve done and show it back off to my family, and friends, my community. And for me, that makes this a really special show,” Tracy said.

It takes a lot of Lego pieces to put these sculptures together. For example, each lamp sculpture featured in the exhibit has 2,700 Lego pieces. His larger pieces have about 70,000.

Tracy likes to use smaller Lego pieces to give his sculptures better texture and allow more detail.

It’s a meticulous process to do this kind of art; you have to have patience and focus. But, if you know an aspiring Lego artist out there, Tracy said the most important thing you need is “strong calluses and strong hands.”

His “Bricking Bad” exhibit will be on display at the MACC through Jan. 12. Click HERE for the complete schedule.