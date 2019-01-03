Police: Fatal Shooting near Golden 1 Center has Gang Ties

SACRAMENTO — Police say those involved in a fatal shooting near the Golden 1 Center Sunday morning had gang ties.

The Sacramento Police Department reports the shooting began as a dispute in a nearby nightclub that led to a confrontation in an alley around last call.

Gunfire was exchanged in the area of K and 7th streets and two men were killed. The coroner’s office later identified the men as 26-year-old Abram Oates and 31-year-old Tuan Tran.

A man and a woman were also wounded.

The police department has not identified any suspects in the shooting. They have also not said if any of the victims fired shots.

“There’s a lot involved, so they need to piece it all together,” said Sacramento Police Sgt. Vance Chandler. “It’s going to take time and we don’t want to give out any inaccurate information at this time.”

Anyone who may have any additional information about the shooting is asked to call 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.