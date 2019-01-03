Sacramento Business Journal Editor Adam Steinhauer joins Olivia to talk about the influence cannabis has and the latest headlines.
Sacramento Business Journal: Influence of City’s Cannabis Policy
-
Proposed Regulations Make Cannabis Deliveries Legal in Areas Where Pot Businesses are Banned
-
Sacramento Business Journal: Profile of Developer Dave Bugatto
-
Report Squashes Hopes for California-Backed Marijuana Bank
-
Sacramento Business Journal: Contractors Cry Foul Over Labor Agreement
-
Sacramento Business Journal: Twin Rivers Affordable Housing Project
-
-
‘Track and Trace’ Coming to California’s Pot Industry in 2019
-
Sacramento Region Innovation Awards
-
Sacramento Marijuana Testing Lab Shut Down Due to Falsified Reports
-
High Times Postpones Cannabis Cup Amid Issues with City Leaders
-
Colfax, With One Dispensary, Weighs Cannabis Tax
-
-
Cocktails with CBD Oil are All the Rage, But They’re Technically Illegal
-
Canada Legalizes Recreational Marijuana
-
Proposal Has Dispensary Moving into Popular Midtown Bakery’s Space