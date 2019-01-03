Sheriff’s Office: Shooting Suspect At Large in Nevada County

NORTH SAN JUAN — Nevada County deputies are searching for a shooting suspect in North San Juan along Highway 49.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office reports a shooting investigation was launched Thursday in the area of Sweetland Road near School Street.

There are at least two victims, according to the sheriff’s office. They have had to receive medical care but their conditions are unknown.

The suspect was last seen in a black sweatshirt and jeans. There has been no further information about the suspect’s identity.

The sheriff’s office has asked people to avoid the area as deputies hunt for the suspect.

North San Juan is a census-designated place northwest of Nevada City along the Yuba River.

