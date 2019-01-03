Sierra Snowpack Below Average in Year’s First Survey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILLIPS STATION -- California Department of Water Resources snow surveyors say the snowpack is at just 67 percent of normal.

The snow depth and water content figures are crucial in predicting how much water will run into state reservoirs for use during the summer.

A weak El Nino weather pattern that can bring more precipitation has not yet materialized.

Surveyors say warmer temperatures caused by climate change is coming into play the second straight winter.

Still, they say its early in the rain and snow season. The measuring station at Phillips has more snow than it did at that spot last year, and nearby ski resorts say they get good snow at the right time to satisfy holiday skiers without shutting down major highways.

More snow is expected this weekend.