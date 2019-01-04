Ceres Man Arrested for Felony Hit-and-Run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CERES -- It took less than 24 hours for Ceres police to arrest the man they say left five people injured at an intersection after a hit-and-run crash.

Ceres police have arrested 42-year-old Joe Patrick Sandoval at his home Friday morning for felony hit-and-run.

Investigators say Sandoval left the scene of a two-car collision on Service Road and Mitchell Road Thursday night.

“He shouldn’t have run from the scene. He should have taken responsibility. Those were lives that were affected,” said Zee Shaibi.

Shaibi works at J's Smoke Shop nearby and says she was inside when she heard the crash.

She called 911 before running outside.

“It sounded like an impact like a trash container being slammed on the ground. And then you just see a tall, slender guy running in the other direction from the accident,” she said.

She says the man she saw run from the scene was covered in blood and was able to get away before police arrived.

“He had this like gash on his head and he was running from the scene,” Shaibi said. “You could see it because it was dripping down so far.”

When first responders and Ceres police arrived on scene, they found a Honda Accord and a Nissan Sentra in the road.

Police say all five people inside the Nissan were hurt and the driver of the Honda was nowhere to be found.

Two brothers, ages 8 and 9 had to be airlifted from the scene to UC Davis Medical Center.

The three adults in the car all suffered minor injuries.

“I’m keeping all those families in my prayers. It was really a sad scene last night,” Shaibi said.

Police say Sandoval could be facing more charges as their investigation continues.

Right now, it's unclear if drugs and alcohol were factors.