Retired Police Lieutenant and K-9 Trainer Says Fallen Officer Ronil Singh Was Always Smiling

MODESTO – Cpl. Ronil Singh is also being remembered by the man who trained him and his K-9, Sam.

Ron Cloward says he was supposed to train Singh the morning of Dec. 26th, instead he got the heartbreaking news that his student had been murdered.

Cloward says Singh always came through the doors with a positive attitude, ready to learn and always had a smile on his face.

And as the owner of Top Dog K-9 Police Training and Consulting shared, Singh was proud of not only his police work but his family.

Cloward shared a photo with FOX40 that he calls ‘the always smiling.’

Singh was an always-dedicated Newman officer who was always eager to get to work.

“Classic, young dog handler, police officer that came in and he was so excited about being a dog handler,” Cloward shared.

Cloward says he trained Singh for the past five years and set him up with his beloved K-9, Sam.

He remembers Singh as a Fijian immigrant who pursued his dream of becoming a protector in blue.

“He’s really proud of being a police officer and he was proud of wearing his red, white and blue flag on his uniform and he was proud to be an American,” Cloward said.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department reported that Singh was on patrol on Dec. 26th when he spotted a suspected drunken driver in Newman.

Investigators later identified that man as Gustavo Arriaga, a suspected gang member who is in this country illegally.

Detectives say — Arriaga engaged Singh in a deadly shootout.

Cloward says he got a text hours after Singh’s death.

“’Ron’ had been shot and killed. And I don’t mind saying I just kind of sat there and began to cry,” Cloward expressed.

The retired Modesto police lieutenant says he was supposed to train with Singh the day after Christmas.

Weeks before, Cloward had asked why he didn’t have a patch from Singh’s police department.

“I kind of halfway expected him to show up with a Newman police patch so that I could put it up on the wall,” Cloward said.

Sam is now retired and is living with Singh’s wife and his newborn son.

Singh’s funeral is scheduled for Saturday in Modesto.