Sacramento Authorities Hoping Sketch Will Help Identify Robbery, Attempted Kidnapping Suspect

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is hoping a newly released sketch will help identify a man suspected of robbery and attempted kidnapping.

On November 29, deputies responded to a robbery incident near 6900 65th Street where a female victim described being robbed at gunpoint while walking through a shopping center parking lot.

The victim said the suspect demanded her cellphone and keys, then forced her to hold his hand while moving to a dumpster corral.

Deputies believe the man was scared after he was seen by other pedestrians in the parking lot.

He fled the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as mixed race — either white and black or Asian and black — with a medium complexion and believed to be in his mid-20s.

He was approximately 5′ 7″, about 130 pounds with thin facial hair.

Investigators say the man was armed with a semi-automatic handgun.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a knee-length black jacket, latex gloves and a red doo rag on his head.

He is believed to frequently be in the area of 65th Street and Stockton Boulevard.

If you have any information regarding this suspect, contact the sheriff’s department at (916) 874-5115.