Safety is the Main Concern for Sacramento Police after Shooting, Fights Near Golden 1 Center

SACRAMENTO -- Ahead of the Kings/Warriors game Saturday night, Sacramento police will be stepping up patrols on K Street this weekend.

That move comes after a shooting in that area early Sunday morning that left two dead and two more wounded.

Police do want to stress it will be safe around the Golden 1 Center this weekend.

Most people around K Street said they believe the problems in the area are a few bad apples and not the area as a whole.

However, for some, the DOCO area has started to get a bad reputation.

“I don’t walk around here at night,” said Justin Garosi from Folsom.

Over the weekend, four people were shot near the Golden 1 Center after a fight at a nearby nightclub.

“At this point we don’t know the original cause of the dispute. However, our investigators are looking into that as well as the possibility that the individuals involved had gang associations,” said Officer Linda Matthew, with the Sacramento Police Department.

While detectives continue their investigation, the department will be increasing patrols along K Street.

“Well safety of course is our main concern, we will have additional officers in the Downtown area, specifically around the night clubs to monitor foot traffic, pedestrians that are out. Any activity,” Matthew stated.

There’s also a concern that visiting Golden State Warriors fans and Kings fans may get into fights as the two teams face off Saturday night.

The last time the Warriors were in town on Dec. 14th, 39-year-old Douglas Zeidman was arrested for felony assault after allegedly fighting with an opposing fan inside the arena.

During the fourth quarter, Zeidman is accused of pushing the victim in the upper bowl, causing him to tumble over a rail and fall more than 10 feet, landing headfirst.

The victim survived.

Ken Lewis from Sacramento says he comes to the K Street area at night. He says he feels safe and likes the area.

Most who spoke with FOX40 feel the shooting and the fan fight were isolated incidents and for the most part it’s safe.

“I don’t run around scared too much, so…,” Lewis said.

Still, everyone agrees more officers here couldn’t hurt.

“They could always be doing more. Definitely. Reaching out to the community and stuff like that,” Lewis said.

“At one point, they’ll probably, if anything, over compensate a little just to send a message that you know, we really don’t want something like this to happen again,” said Garosi.

FOX40 reached out to the Kings to ask if they were also increasing their security for the Warriors game. So far, they have not responded to our request.