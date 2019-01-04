Save Time and Meal Prep

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ingredients for Salmon:

Whole Salmon Fillet 2-3 pounds

3 tbsp. Olive oil

3 cups mini peppers

2 cups brussel sprouts

½ tsp. Paprika

½ tsp. Garlic powder

1 tsp. Sea salt

½ tsp. Black pepper

Instructions:

Cut tops off mini peppers, cut in half and remove seeds. Cut brussel sprouts in half. Drizzle 1 tbsp. Olive oil on sheet pan and place salmon and veggies. Drizzle remaining olive oil on veggies and gently mix. Season everything with paprika, garlic powder, sea salt and black pepper. Pre-heat oven to 425˚F degrees and bake for 20 minutes. Serve Salmon and vegetables with Chimichurri Sauce.

Ingredients for Chimichurri Sauce:

½ cup flat leaf parsley

½ cup cilantro

1 shallot

1 tsp. Salt

⅔ cup apple cider vinegar

½ cup olive oil

2 garlic cloves

1 jalapeno (remove seeds)

Instructions:

Blend all ingredients in food processor and refrigerate at least 30 minutes before using.

