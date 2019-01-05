Oak Ridge High School Honors Late Football Coach

EL DORADO HILLS — A football coach, a father and a friend is how Jason Clark will be remembered.

The El Dorado Hills man died Friday due to complications with pneumonia.

Now, Clark’s colleagues and players are honoring his legacy.

Clark was the Head Coach of the Freshman football team, but his players say he was so much more than just a coach.

They say he was a friend, someone they could confide in and most of all, a role model.

With coats of paint and some kind words, football players from Oak Ridge High School decorated the infamous El Dorado Hills Rocks to honor their coach.

“I feel like it shows how big he was in all the football players’ lives,” said sophomore, Justin Lamson. “Everybody who played for him loved him. He was such a good guy.”

Clark had been in the hospital since New Year’s Day.

“I was planning to get up in the morning and go to the hospital and go see him. But his family let me know he had passed away,” Lamson said.

A shock for Lamson, who played on Coach Clark’s team last year.

“He was more than a coach to us. Before the season started, he made sure he knew us personally. He was a good role model for all of us,” Lamson said.

Even his colleagues, like Head Coach Eric Cavaliere, are mourning Clark’s death.

“Jason was just an incredibly friendly, incredibly generous person. Just always willing to give his time and energy to others,” Cavaliere said.

Jason Clark and his wife, Andrea, were raising their five children in El Dorado Hills.

He was in the mortgage industry but had a passion for coaching and had been doing so for more than a decade.

“Jason was the kind of guy who would jump in with both feet if anybody ever needed help. Now is our chance to give back and give that support to his family,” said Cavaliere.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday at District Church in El Dorado Hills. The service begins at 11 a.m.

A memorial fund has been set up in Jason’s name at Umpqua Bank in El Dorado Hills, donations can be made to his family through account number: 4869974321.