I-80 Closed from Colfax to Nevada State Line Due to Severe Weather

COLFAX -- Both directions of Interstate 80 from Colfax to the Nevada state line have been closed due to zero visibility.
Multiple agencies, including CHP Truckee and Caltrans, are reporting whiteout conditions over Donner Summit.
The National Weather Service has "highly discouraged" traveling through the area due to the winter storm.
Currently, there is no estimated time of reopening.
Chains are also required in the following areas for all vehicles except four-wheel drive vehicles with snow tires, according to the CHP:
I-80 Truckee to Alta in both directions -- Trucks are maximum
SR-89 Markleeville to El Dorado County Line
Pickett’s Junction to Sugar Pine State Park
SR-267 Northstar to Kings Beach
SR-28 Tahoe City to Lardin Way
SR-20 Dana’s to I-80
US-50 Twin Bridges to Meyers
SR-88 Dew Drop to Crystal Springs
Chains are required but snow tread tires are allowed in the following areas:
Sugar Pine to Interstate 80
Truckee to the Plumas County Line
