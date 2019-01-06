I-80 Closed from Colfax to Nevada State Line Due to Severe Weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLFAX -- Both directions of Interstate 80 from Colfax to the Nevada state line have been closed due to zero visibility.

.@NWSSacramento has stated it clearly regarding this storm: “TRAVEL IS HIGHLY DISCOURAGED” and we could not agree more. Interstate 80 is closed from Colfax to the Nevada state line with no estimate for opening. Check https://t.co/WvicXhSbxn or the QuickMap app for the latest. pic.twitter.com/pK5pzUIwI8 — Caltrans HQ (@CaltransHQ) January 6, 2019

Multiple agencies, including CHP Truckee and Caltrans, are reporting whiteout conditions over Donner Summit.

The National Weather Service has "highly discouraged" traveling through the area due to the winter storm.

#NEW: Traffic being diverted off of Interstate 80 at Colfax - Exit 135. “Road Closed” sign posted on interstate. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/olQdW7K93I — Charmaine Nero (@CNeroTV) January 7, 2019

Currently, there is no estimated time of reopening.

We’re doing our best to clear the highway so those already on I-80 can get where they need to go. Expect slow travel and delays. — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) January 6, 2019

Chains are also required in the following areas for all vehicles except four-wheel drive vehicles with snow tires, according to the CHP:

I-80 Truckee to Alta in both directions -- Trucks are maximum

SR-89 Markleeville to El Dorado County Line

Pickett’s Junction to Sugar Pine State Park

SR-267 Northstar to Kings Beach

SR-28 Tahoe City to Lardin Way

SR-20 Dana’s to I-80

US-50 Twin Bridges to Meyers

SR-88 Dew Drop to Crystal Springs

Chains are required but snow tread tires are allowed in the following areas:

Sugar Pine to Interstate 80

Truckee to the Plumas County Line

