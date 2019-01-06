Live Updates: 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards

BEVERLY HILLS (AP) — The Latest on the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards, being presented live Sunday at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California (all times local):

5:15 p.m.

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” is the winner of the best animated film Golden Globe Award.

The film that features alternate spider heroes from different dimensions features the voices of Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld and Mahershala Ali. It’s the first animation Golden Globe for Sony Pictures.

Producer Phil Lord accepted the award and says it felt like an “alternate universe” like those in the movie.

___

5:10 p.m.

Michael Douglas has won the Golden Globe for best TV comedy actor for his role in “The Kominsky Method.”

Douglas received the first award of the night from Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.

It’s the third Golden Globe Award in nine nominations for the 74-year-old Douglas. He previously won in 2014 for playing Liberace in “Behind the Candelabra” and in 1988 for playing Gordon Gekko in “Wall Street.” He also has received the Cecil B. DeMille Award from the Golden Globes in 2004.

Douglas thanked Chuck Lorre, who created the Netflix series focusing on his character, an aging acting coach and his close friendship with his agent, played by Alan Arkin. He also raised his award and gave a shout-out to his 102-year-old father, Kirk Douglas.

___

5:05 p.m.

Hosts Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh have started the Golden Globe Awards with a shot at the still hostless Academy Awards

Samberg said in the show’s opening Sunday night that they are “going to have some fun, give out some awards, and one lucky audience member is going to get to host the Oscars!”

Oh said the unlikely pairing of her and Samberg came because they’re “the only two people left in Hollywood who haven’t gotten in trouble for saying something offensive.”

Oh is also a nominee Sunday for her role in the TV drama “Killing Eve.”

The hosts also tamely roasted attendees, praising their talents instead of telling off-color jokes.