Thousands of Sacramento County Residents Without Power Amid Strong Winds

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Municipal Utility District reported around 138,000 customers without power Sunday night as roaring winds and heavy rain hit the region.

Whoa!!! Gusts in Sac now up to 60mph!! pic.twitter.com/Gt2WNBE6oX — Kristina Werner (@KristinasCall) January 7, 2019

At least 197 power outages were scattered throughout Sacramento County around 7:40 p.m. and that number was steadily growing.

Thousands of customers in South Sacramento, Carmichael and the Arden-Arcade area lost power, according to SMUD’s map. More than 31,000 SMUD customers in the Elk Grove area were without power and SMUD expects crews to restore power to the area by around 10 p.m.

The power outage in @CityofElkGrove has impacted 10,451 people. Estimated restoration is around 10:00 PM. We have crews working on it and hope to restore it soon. To follow outage info, visit https://t.co/R7TLtSY0H7. Stay safe. — SMUD (@SMUDUpdates) January 7, 2019

The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory for the valley between Sunday afternoon and early Monday. Wind gusts were expected to reach 50 mph, causing trees to topple. A large tree blocked a portion of 8th Street at Mulberry in Davis, according to the police department.

Drivers heading to the Sierra were stopped at Colfax as the winter storm caused low visibility and spinouts along Interstate 80.

