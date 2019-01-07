Buzz Surrounding New Trader Joe’s Excites Modesto Residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- Business owners and shoppers in northeast Modesto hope Trader Joe’s will move into their part of town.

Drivers on Oakdale Road were greeted with recently placed signs that ask, "Do you want to see Trader Joe's here?"

The question moved Carolyn Beck to jot down the website.

"Just closer, it’s more handy and being that’s my preference, of course I’m going to shop there," Beck told FOX40.

The national grocery store is already located on Dale Road, around a 20-minute drive away.

"Too far so then I never ... I seldom get over there, not never," Beck said.

But families say they need a closer option.

"I'm really excited of the potential," said Bonnie Acree, secretary of Enrich and Employ. "I actually put on my Facebook page and got a huge response.”

Acree’s nonprofit employs people who have had barriers to employment. The organization runs the Ice Cream Company in the Century Center Plaza. She believes the grocery store will bring much-needed business.

"Just rejuvenate this place," Acree said. "It’s been here since ’79. A lot of us that grew up in town have been coming here since we were teenagers."

Somera Road Inc. and Graceada Partners, the new owners of the plaza, told FOX40 construction to modernize the center will begin over the next year and three companies, Satellite Healthcare, Golden Valley Healthcare and Taqueria El Maguey, have already signed leases to move in.

The owners also plan on updating parking lots and changing out the parking lot lights to LEDs.

"It would be really nice to get a facelift here and just have more excitement over on this side of town," Acree said.

Renderings of what the owners say Century Center will soon look like have created a buzz.

The owners say they are in talks with Trader Joe’s brokers about the site.