Man Arrested in String of Burglaries Charged in Southern California Camper’s Killing, Other Shootings

(KTLA) -- A man who is already in jail for gun violations was charged Monday in several shootings, including one that killed a father camping with his children, and a string of burglaries that all occurred in the area of Malibu Creek State Park over the past few years.

Anthony Rauda, 42, was charged with one count of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and five counts of second-degree burglary, Los Angeles County District Attorney's officials said.

FOX40 sister station KTLA reports Rauda allegedly opened fire on campers and motorists in incidents dating back to November 2016.

On June 22, Rauda is accused of shooting and killing Tristan Beaudette, 35, while he was camping in a tent with his two daughters in the state park. The children were not injured.

The girls are listed as "Jane Doe #1 and 2" in a criminal complaint charging Rauda with their attempted murders.

Prosecutors on Monday said Rauda shot at vehicles in and around the area of the state park. The criminal complaint filed Monday lists people Rauda is charged with trying to kill, but not many details are offered in each case.

Four days before Beaudette was fatally shot, Rauda attempted to kill Ian Kincaid, the complaint states.

On July 22, 2017, Rauda allegedly shot at people identified as "Nathan G." and "Nicole K" with a shotgun. The complaint does not elaborate on what occurred, or if the two people were shot in separate incidents.

On June 8, 2017, Rauda allegedly shot at Thomas Marshall who was in a Tesla on Las Virgenes Road, according to the criminal complaint.

On Jan. 7, 2017, Rauda is charged with shooting at Melissa Tatangelo and Frank Vargas.

Prosecutors believe Rauda shot and wounded a man identified as Ernest Hill on Nov. 9, 2016, as he slept in a hammock in the Malibu Creek State Park area.

On Nov. 3, 2016, Rauda is charged with shooting and injuring James Rogers.

The motive behind the homicide and attempted murders is unknown.

The complaint also lists the burglaries Rauda allegedly committed on July 27 at the Agoura Hills/Calabasas Community Center; Sept. 24 at the Las Virgenes Water District; Oct. 1 at Spectrum Development; Oct. 4, again at Las Virgenes Water District and Oct. 9, again at the community center.

Rauda was armed with a rifle when he was found and arrested on a remote hillside within the state park in October.

The defendant has a previous conviction in Ventura County from 2014, and convictions in Los Angeles County dating back to 2006, the complaint details.

Rauda faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted as charged.