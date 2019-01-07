Police Investigating Alleged Hazing at Placer High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN -- Echoing in the courtyard of Placer High School, students and parents talking about a hazing investigation involving the boys basketball team.

“It concerns me as a parent. You know, I want to make sure he’s safe. That’s our number one responsibility,” said parent David Partak.

The junior varsity team has been suspended indefinitely while police and the school look into allegations of hazing and harassment.

“We get folks who report this to us, we work with the school staff and then we start to interview, basically, the students,” said Auburn Police Lt. Victor Pecoraro.

Police plan to talk with students on the team as well as coaches.

Investigators would not comment on what exactly may have occurred, but they did say it happened during this school year.

“I have no information right now, as I stand here today, that anybody has been injured,” Pecoraro said.

If charges are brought they would likely fall under misdemeanor charges, he says.

The school district said no to an on-camera interview but sent FOX40 a statement saying, in part:

“We take all threats to student safety very seriously and are taking immediate actions to ensure the safety of all student athletes. Effective immediately, we have suspended all JV Boys basketball games indefinitely, and have placed several staff on administrative leave as we conduct a thorough investigation.”

While police investigate, parents tell FOX40 they are concerned and not just because of the allegations. They want to know why the school has yet to tell them about the investigation.

“Was it the fault of the faculty? Was it the fault of students?” Partak said. “Just a big lack on information coming out from Placer High School.”