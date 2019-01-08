Animal Shelter: Cat Missing Since 2017 Reunited with Owner

SACRAMENTO — One woman was thrilled to see and hold her beloved cat again more than a year after he disappeared.

The Bradshaw Animal Shelter says Boogie Oogie went missing in October 2017.

Since then the animal shelter says his owner “never gave up hope.” She kept checking local lost and found listings and shelters.

Then a couple brought Boogie to the shelter on Bradshaw Road.

“Words cannot express how grateful I feel,” Boogie’s owner told the Bradshaw Animal Shelter. “Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart. It’s a great way to start the new year.”