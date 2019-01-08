Body Camera Footage Shows Sacramento Officer Face Off with Armed, ‘Combative’ Suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento Police Department released several videos of a suspected attempted homicide of one of their officers Tuesday.

On Sunday just after 2 a.m., the police department says an officer tried stopping a vehicle for an expired registration in the area of Vallejo Way and 5th Street.

Instead of pulling over, the man behind the wheel drove to Seavey Circle and ran from the vehicle. The police department reports their officer chased after him.

During the initial moments of the chase, the officer's body camera footage captures him telling the suspect to show his hands. He is heard telling dispatch he is looking for a black male with a gray shirt and black pants after he loses sight of the suspect.

Click here to see the Sacramento Police Department's footage of the incident. Viewer discretion is advised.

After finding the man, giving him commands, then chasing him down once again, the officer took the suspect to the ground. The police department says the man became "combative, resistive and attempted to run away."

At one point, when both men were on their feet again, the body camera footage captures the officer saying, "You're gettin' tased."

Investigators say the officer heard a clicking noise before the suspect said, "I'm about to shoot your a--. I'm going to shoot you right now." It was later determined by police that the suspect tried to pull the trigger of his gun.

In response, the police department reports their officer discharged his conducted energy device, causing the suspect to fall.

While on the ground and in a struggle over the suspect's gun, the suspect bit the officer's wrist. In the video, the officer can be heard yelling "drop the gun" several times during the fight.

Responding officers were able to take the man into custody, identifying him as 33-year-old Artavious Coleman. They also located his pistol, which the police department reports had multiple rounds in its magazine.

While he is handcuffed Coleman is heard telling the officers he can't breathe. The press release does not comment on his statements during that segment of the video.

Coleman was found to have a felony warrant from out of state after failing to register as a sex offender. He was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide of a peace officer, felony resisting arrest, possession of a firearm by a felon and a convicted person having a concealed firearm.

The officer sustained minor injuries in the incident.