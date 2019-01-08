CHP Officer Helps Deliver Baby Girl in SUV on Highway 99

SOUTH SACRAMENTO — A CHP officer jumped into action and helped deliver a baby Monday after a woman going into labor in her car asked for his help.

The CHP says Officer J. Lloyd was already stopped on the Fruitridge Road off-ramp from southbound Highway 99 when an SUV pulled up behind him.

The pregnant woman in the passenger seat told Lloyd she was about to give birth.

After grabbing some medical equipment from his car, Lloyd helped deliver the newborn and carefully unwrapped the umbilical cord from her head.

He stayed by the mother’s side until Sacramento City fire crews arrived.

On Tuesday, the mother and her newborn daughter were in “excellent health” at a local hospital, according to the CHP.