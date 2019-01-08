Deputies: 1 Injured in South Sac Shooting

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting along Orchard Woods Circle, near Gerber and Power Inn Road, in South Sacramento.

One person was hurt, investigators say, but the extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Deputies say they are looking for a suspect but did not provide a description.

The Sheriff’s Department’s SWAT Team is leading a yard-to-yard K9 search in the area.

Authorities are asking people to stay inside and call 911 to report any suspicious activities.

This is a developing story.