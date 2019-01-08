Harlem Globetrotters Bring 2019 Fan Powered World Tour to Sacramento

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Martina is in the studio with Champ Thompson getting the details on the Harlem Globetrotters' upcoming appearances in Sacramento on Jan. 11 and 13.

In anticipation of bringing their game to the Golden 1 Center, the Harlem Globetrotters recently celebrated Guinness World Records Day by adding five new records to their growing list of titles (21). The celebration was highlighted by an impressive somersault basketball shot made by one of the team’s biggest stars, Bull Bullard, at a staggering 58 feet, 1.25 inches away from the basketball hoop. Click here to see.