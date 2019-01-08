New Year, New You: Creating a Skin-Care Routine Using Korean Beauty Products

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jennifer Jones from Blades and Brushes is in the studio to explain Korean beauty products and how to incorporate some into you skin-care routines.

Morning Steps

Step 1: Wash with water

Step2: Toner

Cosrx Clarifying Treatment Toner

Step 3: Essence

Nooni Brighten Up Radiance Duel Essence

Step 4: Ampoule

Elisha Coy Moist Up Super Hyalurone Ampoule Serum

Step 5: Serum

Ariul Berry Blast Brightening Serum

Step 6: Eye Cream

The Saem Iceland Hydrating Eye Stick

Step 7: Moisturizer

Elisha Coy Skin Repair Snail Repairing Lotion

Step 8: Sunscreen

Evening Steps

Step 1: Oil Based Cleanser

E Nature Moringa Cleansing Oil

Step 2: Double Cleansing

Holika Holika Aloe Cleansing Foam

Step 3: Exfoliate

Skinfood Black Sugar Perfect Scrub Foam

Tony Moly Strawberry Latte Creme In Scrub

Step 4: Toner

Step 5: Essence

Step 6: Ampoule

Step 7: Serum

Step 8: Sheet Mask

Dewy Tree Pick And Quick Aqua Mask 30ct MediHeal NMF Aquaring Mask

Step 9: Eye Cream

Step 10: Moisturizer Night

Tony Moly Banana Sleeping Pack

Step 11: Lip Treatment

Mamonde Flower Plum Blossom Lip Sleeping Mask