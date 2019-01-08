Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

New Year, New You: Creating a Skin-Care Routine Using Korean Beauty Products

Posted 8:37 AM, January 8, 2019, by , Updated at 08:21AM, January 8, 2019

Jennifer Jones from Blades and Brushes is in the studio to explain Korean beauty products and how to incorporate some into you skin-care routines.

Morning Steps

Step 1: Wash with water

Step2: Toner
Cosrx Clarifying Treatment Toner

Step 3: Essence
Nooni Brighten Up Radiance Duel Essence

Step 4: Ampoule
Elisha Coy Moist Up Super Hyalurone Ampoule Serum

Step 5: Serum
Ariul Berry Blast Brightening Serum

Step 6: Eye Cream
The Saem Iceland Hydrating Eye Stick

Step 7: Moisturizer
Elisha Coy Skin Repair Snail Repairing Lotion

Step 8: Sunscreen

Evening Steps

Step 1: Oil Based Cleanser
E Nature Moringa Cleansing Oil

Step 2: Double Cleansing
Holika Holika Aloe Cleansing Foam

Step 3: Exfoliate
Skinfood Black Sugar Perfect Scrub Foam
Tony Moly Strawberry Latte Creme In Scrub

Step 4: Toner

Step 5: Essence

Step 6: Ampoule

Step 7: Serum

Step 8: Sheet Mask
Dewy Tree Pick And Quick Aqua Mask 30ct MediHeal NMF Aquaring Mask

Step 9: Eye Cream

Step 10: Moisturizer Night
Tony Moly Banana Sleeping Pack

Step 11: Lip Treatment
Mamonde Flower Plum Blossom Lip Sleeping Mask