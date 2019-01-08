New Year, New You: Creating a Skin-Care Routine Using Korean Beauty Products

Jennifer Jones from Blades and Brushes is in the studio to explain Korean beauty products and how to incorporate some into you skin-care routines.
Morning Steps
Step 1: Wash with water
Step2: Toner
Cosrx Clarifying Treatment Toner
Step 3: Essence
Nooni Brighten Up Radiance Duel Essence
Step 4: Ampoule
Elisha Coy Moist Up Super Hyalurone Ampoule Serum
Step 5: Serum
Ariul Berry Blast Brightening Serum
Step 6: Eye Cream
The Saem Iceland Hydrating Eye Stick
Step 7: Moisturizer
Elisha Coy Skin Repair Snail Repairing Lotion
Step 8: Sunscreen
Evening Steps
Step 1: Oil Based Cleanser
E Nature Moringa Cleansing Oil
Step 2: Double Cleansing
Holika Holika Aloe Cleansing Foam
Step 3: Exfoliate
Skinfood Black Sugar Perfect Scrub Foam
Tony Moly Strawberry Latte Creme In Scrub
Step 4: Toner
Step 5: Essence
Step 6: Ampoule
Step 7: Serum
Step 8: Sheet Mask
Dewy Tree Pick And Quick Aqua Mask 30ct MediHeal NMF Aquaring Mask
Step 9: Eye Cream
Step 10: Moisturizer Night
Tony Moly Banana Sleeping Pack
Step 11: Lip Treatment
Mamonde Flower Plum Blossom Lip Sleeping Mask