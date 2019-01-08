Police: Modesto Man Delivering Newspapers Stabbed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- Investigators say a man delivering newspapers on State Street in Modesto was just doing his job when he was attacked early Tuesday.

"It's a bad neighborhood. I mean, things happen like that all the time around here," a neighbor identifying himself as Jose told FOX40.

Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear says the delivery man was confronted by a man on a bicycle around 6 a.m.

"I think mistaking him for someone else and thought he was following him," Bear said.

It was not immediately clear if the victim was inside his car or not when the alleged attack happened.

"He had a little verbal exchange and the guy on the bicycle, using what we think was probably a box cutter, cut the arm on the newspaper delivery guy," Bear told FOX40.

The attacker rode off on his bicycle, Bear said. The delivery driver is expected to be OK.

"We think he's going to be all right," Bear said. "He’ll probably have a scar."

Bear added that if you find yourself in a similar situation, it's best not to engage.