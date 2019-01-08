Prosecutor Says R. Kelly Allegations ‘Sickening’

CHICAGO — A Chicago prosecutor has asked any possible victims or witnesses of alleged abuse by R. Kelly to contact her office.

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx spoke to reporters Tuesday after watching a recent Lifetime documentary examining a history of abuse allegations against the R&B star. Asked about her reaction to the series, called “Surviving R. Kelly,” Foxx said she was “sickened.”

But Foxx also said no active investigation is underway and launching one would require victims and witnesses. Kelly, a Chicago native who still owns a house in the Chicago area, has always denied any wrongdoing.

A Cook County jury acquitted Kelly of all 14 counts of child pornography in 2008. Prosecutors had argued a videotape showed him engaged in graphic sex acts with a girl as young as 13. Kelly and the alleged victim, in her 20s at the time of the trial, denied it was them.