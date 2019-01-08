Trespasser Caught on Security Camera Licking Family’s Doorbell

SALINAS — A Salinas family is upset at a creepy trespasser who took “gross” to a whole new level — he was caught on a security camera licking their doorbell.

“Comical in a sense, but we have to keep our eyes open make sure it’s nothing more than that,” neighbor Francisco Javier Estrada said.

Early Saturday morning, the man, who police now identify as Roberto Daniel Arroyo, spent about three hours licking and milling around a Salinas yard.

The homeowners were out of town at the time, but their kids were home.

They didn’t wake up to the noise, but the family’s surveillance system notifies them when there’s movement out front.

“I thought boy there’s a lot of traffic. I go 5 in the morning, my son doesn’t get home until 6,” homeowner Sylvia Dungan said. “So I started reviewing the videos, ‘Well, who the heck is that?’”

The Dungans just installed a new security system less than a month ago and police say it’s made their job easier

“We were pleasantly surprised the image was so clear it didn’t take us long to identify the individual,” Salinas Police spokesman Miguel Cabrera said.

Police say the man also took an extension cord in the front yard, but the neighbors found it the next morning.

“You kind of laugh about it afterwards because technically he didn’t harm anybody, he didn’t break anything,” Dungan said.

Police are still looking for Arroyo, who could face petty theft and prowling — both misdemeanor charges.