Vacaville Man Accused of Stealing Lotto Ticket Worth $10M from Roommate

VACAVILLE — Police in Vacaville say a man stole a lottery scratcher worth $10 million from his roommate.

The ticket was purchased at the Lucky grocery store on Dec. 20. Police say the man said he bought the $30 ticket in the hope of winning some extra cash for the holidays.

The man won and thought at first that the ticket was worth $10,000, according to police. He then told his two roommates.

Investigators say the man went to collect his winnings the next day and was told he was not a winner and the ticket had been altered. The man believed one of his roommates had taken his ticket, officers say, and called the police.

According to police, Vacaville detectives and the California Lottery investigator learned one of the man’s roommates went to the same Lucky store, purchased a similar ticket, altered it and swapped it with the winning ticket.

The roommate, who police identified as 35-year-old Adul Saosongyang, went to collect his winnings on Monday in Sacramento but was instead greeted by Vacaville police officers.

Saosongyang was booked into jail on suspicion of grand theft.