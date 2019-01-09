Abandoned Litter of Puppies Found in Bag in Miller Park

SACRAMENTO — The Front Street Animal Shelter reports a litter of puppies was found abandoned in a reusable bag Tuesday.

The six puppies were found left in the bag in Sacramento’s Miller Park along the Sacramento River amid the wet winter weather.

All of the puppies are in foster homes so they can recover and get bigger before they can be adopted.

The recent storms have been driving more and more animals to local shelters. On Tuesday, Front Street reported there were over 200 dogs at their shelter and they began waiving fees for owners looking to get their missing pets back.

Front Street has not determined who abandoned the puppies. If you have any information call 916-808-7387.