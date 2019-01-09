Lisa Shawver, a local teacher, former Olympic athlete, and dog mom is now also a Best Selling author with her newly released children’s book, Adventures of One Up Max: Runic and the Crystal Cave. Her inspiration for writing children’s books comes from her dog Max, who she enjoys sharing real-life adventures with and shares with the world on social media. "Runic and the Crystal Cave" is her first book in the Adventures of One Up Max series. She is also working on additional books, training, and presentations for young leaders to share her own personal journeys and inspire others. You can find her new book NOW on Amazon.
