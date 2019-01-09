CHP Officers Investigate Deadly Crash in North Highlands

NORTH HIGHLANDS — CHP officers were at the scene of a fatal crash Wednesday night in North Highlands.

A man was killed in the crash in the area of Madison and Date avenues just before 10 p.m., according to the CHP. His identity has not been reported.

UPDATE: @CHPNSac now says this fatal crash in North Highlands is NOT a hit and run. TWO cars involved stopped past the intersection of Madison & Date. We now know the victim is a man. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/TP96SIia4e — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) January 10, 2019

Two vehicles were involved in the crash and stayed on scene.

Eastbound Madison Avenue is blocked at Date Avenue while the investigation continues.

This story has been corrected to reflect investigators’ new information. A previous version of this story stated the incident was a deadly hit-and-run.