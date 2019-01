Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Martina is in the getting a taste of what Hook and Ladder Manufacturing Co. will be serving during Dine Downtown.

The 14th annual Dine Downtown Restaurant Week returns Friday, January 11 through Monday, January 21 with unique, 3-course prix fixe menus for only $35. A cost-effective way for local foodies and families to explore downtown and midtown Sacramento’s top restaurants, Dine Downtown presented by Kaiser Permanente showcases the culinary talents that call our urban core home.