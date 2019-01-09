Family of Murdered South Sacramento Woman Speaks Out after Her Boyfriend’s Arrest

SACRAMENTO — Candles were lit and voices were raised Wednesday in honor of a life that just one day prior was still lighting up the worlds of those around her.

“The way he took my baby, it was not right. I don’t wish that on no one,” said Ebony Douglas, Dajha Richards’ mother. “I feel so empty, I feel so lost. I feel drained. I don’t know what to do.”

Douglas was at a loss about the death of her 19-year-old daughter, who was shot and killed in her South Sacramento home while Douglas was driving there Tuesday morning.

19-year-old mother and aspiring pediatric nurse Dajha Richards was shot to death yesterday in her south Sacramento home while her infant son and 12-year-old brother were inside. Now @sacsheriff deputies have made two arrests… @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/BeoovHsb7W — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) January 10, 2019

“I feel more mad at myself,” Douglas said. “I feel like I should have been here protecting her.”

Richards’ 12-year-old brother tried to do just that. He was too traumatized to speak on Wednesday but his mother described what she now knows her second child did for her first.

“She looked at him and told him don’t let her die. He did everything,” Douglas said. “He placed his hand on her chest. He tried all he could to save his sister.”

But she couldn’t be saved from her wounds.

Loved ones say her death was the result of an abusive relationship with 20-year-old Damion Horton, Richards’ boyfriend of three years and the father of her 4-month-old son, Kash.

The infant was in the house when Richards’ brother says Horton came over under the pretense of visiting his son. He shot Richards in the garage and took off.

With sheriff’s deputies hunting him as a murder suspect, Horton turned himself in Wednesday. His mother is also under arrest on suspicion of accessory after the fact.

According to Richards’ relatives, the young mother was trying to leave him. They had seen bite marks on her and other evidence of his threats to not let anyone else have her.

“She would always hide the bruises or whatever,” said Richards’ grandmother, Lorrie Johnson.

Johnson lost a cousin to abuse.

“I just want to let everybody know if you’re dealing with domestic violence don’t stay,” Johnson said. “That’s not love. She wanted out but she was afraid.”

The grandmother had talked to Horton about his behavior with Richards, whom she called her baby.

“I would have took the bullets, you know,” she said. “She’d be sitting here. She don’t need to be gone, not my grandbaby.”