Man Suspected in Deadly South Sacramento Shooting Turns Himself In

SACRAMENTO — The man suspected in a deadly South Sacramento shooting turned himself in Wednesday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s department.

Twenty-year-old Damion Horton was named as a suspect in the shooting earlier Wednesday.

Deputies responded to a neighborhood along Orchard Woods Circle, near Gerber and Power Inn roads Tuesday morning. A young woman was found with a gunshot wound to the upper body. She died as she was being taken to the hospital.

The sheriff’s department said investigators believed friends and family of Horton were helping him evade deputies, and one person had already been arrested.

A vigil for the victim, who friends and family identified as Deja Richard, was planned for Wednesday evening.