Masked Thief Uses Hammer to Break into Citrus Heights Store

CITRUS HEIGHTS -- An early morning alert from an alarm system at The Spa Movers in Citrus Heights caught a brazen thief red-handed.

Store owner Joey Digiacomo was away on a work trip when he saw on his store's surveillance cameras connected to his phone a man kicking through the front door.

"There’s a guy with a mask on with a hammer bashing in my front window," Digiacomo said.

Footage from the store shows the man going through the smashed door.

He’s later seen inside rummaging through with a flashlight before Digiacomo says the thief broke into an office with the hammer.

"Went through my whole store and tore some stuff up. Went into our office and took a PlayStation out of there," Digiacomo told FOX40.

Digiacomo said this wasn't the first time someone burglarized his store in recent months.

"Yeah, it happened before a few months prior," he said. "Same thing, they threw a rock through the window and they took a TV and a few other items. However, that time it just happened to be our cameras weren’t running that day."

While Citrus Heights police say they’re investigating, there's no reason to believe thieves are targeting the area or the store.

"However, the crime does still exist. In that area, there has not been a recent trend or spike," said Citrus Heights Sgt. James Evans.

But Digiacomo said he’s hoping surveillance from his business and neighboring stores will help catch the thief.

"We’re hoping we can all communicate somehow and find out who this is to stop this," he said.

The owner said he hasn’t seen the damage in person yet but he’s asking for the public's help identifying the person responsible.