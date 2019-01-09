New Year, New You: Apps to Help You Keep Your Resolutions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Be a Better Person

Grid Diary - Be a better person with this app, which lets you take stock of and journal your day via helpful prompts to focus on gratitude, family, and friends.

Instead of wondering what you should write about each day, Grid Diary is introducing a unique way of writing a diary.

It combines powerful diary and planner templates with reflective prompts to help you focus on the areas of life you want to track and flourish in every way.

Grid Diary empowers you to focus on the areas of life you want to track and help you flourish in every way.

Eat Healthier

FAVOR EATS - This app is a lot like Pinterest but BETTER and just for food. When you open the app and go to the explore page you will see a feed full of recipes. Click on one you like and add it to the day you want to make it. Then click the "list" icon at the bottom and it shows you a complete shopping list for the week and everything you need to make those meals.

This is a great app to use if you are trying to stay healthy this year. There are thousands of recipe options that will show you step by step how to make a dish.

Manage Time Better

Todoist - If you feel like productivity management might actually take too much time out of your day, then you'll likely benefit best from a simple but efficient to-do app like Todoist Todoist lets you keep track of everything in one place, so you can get it all done and enjoy more peace of mind along the way.